Earthquake hits western Iran, where hundreds died last month | Reuters

BEIRUT (Reuters) - An earthquake hit western Iran on Monday, the region where an earthquake last month killed at least 530 people, state media reported. The centre of the quake was near the town of Ezgele, but tremors were also felt in Kermanshah, the largest city in the area. Iranian state media said the quake was a magnitude 6.0. The U.S. Geological Survey reported it was 5.4. Last month’s quake was a magnitude 7.3. President Hassan Rouhani highlighted his government’s efforts in bringing aid and temporary housing to the victims of last month’s quake. Hardline rivals said the government response was not quick enough or adequate. No reports of deaths or injuries have come in, the governor of Kermanshah province said, according to state media.

