Donald Trump's Twitter usage gets a thumbs down from 60 percent of Americans: Poll

Nearly 60 percent Americans disapprove US President Donald Trump's prolific Twitter use, according to a new poll. Just 26 percent respondents said they thought the President's Twitter use was "appropriate", according to the poll by The Economist and YouGov released on Wednesday.

While 59 percent disapproved Trump's Twitter use, 15 percent said they were not sure, The Hill reported. The President, who has 45.2 million followers on Twitter, has tweeted more than 2,600 times in 2017, according to TrumpTwitterArchive.com.

While 87 percent of those identifying as Democrats called Trump's tweets inappropriate, half of Republicans felt the same way. Trump, who often refers to the mainstream media as "fake news", earlier said the social media allows him to get his message out to the public.

On December 24, Trump attacked "fake polls" and "fake news" as surveys showed he entered the holiday season with the lowest approval rating in modern presidential history, according to a report in the Independent.

"The Fake News refuses to talk about how Big and how Strong our BASE is. They show Fake Polls just like they report Fake News. Despite only negative reporting, we are doing well — nobody is going to beat us," Trump said.

The poll results on Trump's Twitter use came on a day former President Barack Obama warned against the irresponsible use of social media that fosters division and leads to the "Balkanisation of society".

Obama was speaking to Britain's Prince Harry in an interview for the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme which was broadcast on Wednesday morning. Obama warned that the internet risked reinforcing people's prejudices and leading to a fractured society. "All of us in leadership have to find ways in which we can recreate a common space on the Internet," he said.