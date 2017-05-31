Donald Trump's trip to West Asia, Europe 'historic', says White House

Washington: The maiden foreign visit of US President Donald Trump to the Middle East and Europe was an incredibly "historic" trip during which he interacted with a record 100 leaders, the White House has said.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the nine-day trip that took Trump to Saudi Arabia, Israel, Vatican, Belgium and Italy set the stage for a much more safe and prosperous America and a more peaceful world for all. "This was an extraordinarily successful and historic nine-day trip the President took. He accomplished the return of a strong America to international affairs, rallied civilised nations of the world against terrorism, took real steps towards peace in the Middle East, and renewed our alliances on the basis of both shared interest and shared burdens," he said on Trump's meeting with nearly 100 foreign leaders.

Spicer claimed the visit showed how quickly and decisively the President acted to strengthen alliances, to form new partnerships, and to rebuild America's standing in the world.

Trump began his trip from Saudi Arabia, a nation that is the custodian to two of the holiest sites in Islam. "The President was greeted on the tarmac by the King of Saudi Arabia and received with incredible graciousness by the Kingdom and its leaders throughout his stay," Spicer said.

He said Trump's address to the leaders of more than 50 Arab and Muslim nations was a turning point that people will talk about for many years to come. Spicer said Trump did exactly as he promised in his inaugural address by uniting the civilised world in the fight against terrorism and extremism.

"The President was very direct in calling on the leaders of the region to drive out the terrorists and the extremists from their midst, and to isolate the Iranian regime that supports so much of this violence," Spicer said on Tuesday.

"The visit also included historic economic development deals for the United States, totalling well over half a trillion dollars and the creation of tens of thousands of American jobs", Spicer said.