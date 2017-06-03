Donald Trump's travel ban: US Supreme Court sets 10-day deadline for challengers to respond

Washington: The US Supreme Court has set a 10-day deadline for the challengers of President Donald Trump's controversial travel ban on citizens from six Muslim-majority countries to respond to the government's emergency request to let the order take effect.

The court announced on Friday a deadline of 3 pm on 12 June to address the Justice Department's filings on Thursday night urging the high court to review the legality of the travel ban and to allow it to go into force while the litigation goes forward.

A key part of the order — a 90-day suspension of issuance of visas to citizens of six Muslim countries (Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen) — is currently blocked by two different district courts, one in Maryland and the other in Hawaii, Politico reported.

The Hawaii order also blocked a 120-day halt Trump planned to refugee admissions to the US from around the globe.

Last week, the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals voted, 10-3, to uphold the Maryland-based judge's injunction.

A three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit is considering the Hawaii injunction but has not yet ruled on it.

Trump's March order was his second go-round on the travel ban. The first one, issued in January, was quickly halted by courts after the initial implementation of the directive prompted chaos at various US airports.

After the 9th Circuit failed to revive the order, Trump decided to re-draft it rather than taking the issue to the Supreme Court at that time.

The Trump administration had urged the Supreme Court to reinstate its travel ban, elevating a divisive legal battle involving national security and religious discrimination.