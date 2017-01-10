Donald Trump's son-in-law to be named senior advisor - media | Reuters

WASHINGTON U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will appoint his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, to the position of senior adviser to the president, two media outlets reported on Monday.The appointment of Kushner, reported by NBC and The New York Times, had been anticipated but it was unclear what his official role would be. The Times reported that his title could be adjusted.

Kushner, like Trump, is a major New York-based real estate developer with a wide net of business dealings that could pose potential conflicts of interest.

(Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Andrew Hay)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.