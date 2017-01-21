Donald Trump's inauguration: America is divided, fearful, says journalist Dan Rather

Just hours after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, American journalist Dan Rather took to Facebook to share his thoughts about how he'd never seen his country so divided and fearful during the inauguration. The respected newsman spoke of the "simmering ache of dread" that majority of the Americans, if the polls were to be believed, felt.

"I have never seen my country on an inauguration day so divided, so anxious, so fearful, so uncertain of its course," he said.

"I have never seen an incoming president so preoccupied with responding to the understandable vagaries of dissent and seemingly unwilling to contend with the full weight and responsibilities of the most powerful job in the world. I have never seen such a tangled web of conflicting interests," he wrote.

Rather said that Trump's delivery was staccato, had very little eye contact and his words and tone were angry and defiant. He described Trump as still in campaign mode, without even a hint of unifying spirit.

Rather also said that instead of lofty rhetoric worthy of Washington, Lincoln, Roosevelt, Kennedy, or Reagan, Trump offered slogans and one-liners.

Rather added that the American president painted a dark picture of the state of the nation, beset by gangs and drugs and violence, regardless of what the data showed and that the applause was sparse and he could imagine many people being turned off and sickened even as former president Barack Obama looked on with a poker face.

Rather ended his essay by stating that America had a new and untested captain with immense power that was derived from the people and that US President Donald Trump worked for the people, and if he forgets that, it would be the duty of the people to remind him of that fact.