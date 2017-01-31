Donald Trump's immigration ban: New wine in old bottle? Not really

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday insisted that his executive order temporarily halting travel from seven majority-Muslim countries was "not a Muslim ban," after it was met with confusion, global outrage and huge protests across the United States.

"America is a proud nation of immigrants and we will continue to show compassion to those fleeing oppression, but we will do so while protecting our own citizens and border. America has always been the land of the free and home of the brave," Trump said in a statement.

"This is not about religion — this is about terror and keeping our country safe," he said, adding that more 40 Muslim countries were not affected by his order.

His defence came in the form of an official written statement issued by the White House, a rare move for a president who has favoured speaking directly to his audience via Twitter.

Trump signed the executive order, suspending the arrival of all refugees for at least 120 days, Syrian refugees indefinitely and barring citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days.

While Trump has cited the 11 September, 2001, attacks as justification for his move, he did not target any of the 9/11 hijackers' home countries — Egypt, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Trump recalled that his predecessor Barack Obama, a Democrat, had paused, for six months in 2011, the Iraqi refugee program. And he stressed that the seven countries targeted by his ban were also listed by Obama.

But the previous administration's restrictions were of a different sort, requiring visas for people having travelled to those countries in the past five years.

In the statement, he said, "My policy is similar to what President (Barack) Obama did in 2011 when he banned visas for refugees from Iraq for six months."

That's not exactly what happened. According to State Department data, 9,388 Iraqi refugees were admitted to the United States during the 2011 budget year. The data also shows that Iraqi refugees were admitted every month during the 2011 calendar year.

The Obama administration slowed down processing for Iraqi nationals seeking refuge in the US under the government's Special Immigrant Visa program for translators and interpreters who worked with American troops in Afghanistan and Iraq. That happened after two Iraqi nationals were arrested on terrorism-related charges. But that year, 618 Iraqis were allowed to enter the US with that special visa.

Government data suggests that during the 2011 budget year, more than 7,800 Iraqis were allowed into the United States on non-immigrant visas, including tourists.

In the same statement, he also said, "The seven countries named in the Executive Order are the same countries previously identified by the Obama administration as sources of terror."

That is misleading. The Republican-led Congress in 2015 voted to require visas and additional security checks for foreign citizens who normally wouldn't need visas — such as those from Britain — if they had visited the seven countries: Iraq, Iran, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen. This was included in a large spending bill passed overwhelmingly by Congress and signed by Obama.

As the law was enacted, the Obama administration announced that journalists, aid workers and others who travelled to the listed countries for official work could apply for exemptions. There were no special US travel restrictions on citizens of those seven countries.

