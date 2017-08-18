Donald Trump's approval ratings continue to fall, but vary significantly across states

Even as Donald Trump continues to stumble about in the quagmire that is condemning racism, his job approval ratings continue to plummet. On Monday, they dropped to all-time low of 34 percent.

While he continues to be a PR nightmare with his twitter-centric administrative style, another worrying aspect has been his almost complete lack of achievements in office. His actions have driven even powerful members of his own party to criticise him.

According to numbers released by Gallup, his ratings fluctuate significantly in different states.

The following graphic shows that his highest ratings expectedly tend to be in the southern states while his lowest ratings equally expectedly come primarily in northeast and west coast states.

