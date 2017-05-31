Donald Trump working on a 'fair deal' for US under Paris climate agreement

Washington: US President Donald Trump wants a "fair deal" for the American people under the Paris climate agreement and will soon announce his stand on the landmark deal, the White House said on Tuesday.

Trump met with Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) administrator Scott Pruitt on Tuesday, after his return from a nine-day foreign trip, to discuss the Paris climate agreement. "One of the topics that they discussed, of course, was the president's upcoming decision on the Paris Climate Accords," said White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

This is the subject that Trump is spending a great deal of time on, and one that he spoke to the G7 members about during their meetings, Spicer said. "Ultimately, he wants a fair deal for the American people and he will have an announcement coming on that shortly," Spicer said.

Meanwhile, influential Republican senator Ted Cruz urged the US president to withdraw from the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. "Following a successful international tour and the G-7 summit in Italy, president Trump has an opportunity to relieve our nation of the unfair and economically devastating requirements of the Paris Agreement, the United Nations climate treaty he pledged to rip up during the campaign," Cruz wrote in an op-ed in CNN.

"And as soon as possible, president Trump should act on, and keep, his campaign promise. The agreement, signed by the Obama administration last year, would commit the US to drastically reducing its carbon emissions while allowing some countries to increase theirs. This, all while doing nothing to meaningfully decrease global temperatures," he alleged.

Cruz said in return for crippling American economy, the Paris Agreement would do next to nothing to impact global temperatures. "The Paris Agreement would also handicap America in the global race for new sources of energy. Russia has committed financial and military assets to the Arctic to stake its claim to the region's vast deep-water mineral, oil and gas deposits. China is also exploring and trading for Arctic oil and gas," he wrote.

"Meanwhile, American liquefied natural gas struggles with logistical costs that weaken its competitiveness," Cruz said. Trump said on Saturday that he would announce this week whether the US would adhere to the Paris agreement after resisting pressure to announce the plans at the G7 summit. The other G7 countries — Germany, France, Britain, Italy, Canada and Japan — reaffirmed their support for the accord last week.

The landmark agreement was signed in December 2015 and has been ratified by 147 countries, including the US.