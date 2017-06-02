Donald Trump withdraws from Paris accord: Top executives slam decision, say climate change is real

Washington: Top American executives have voiced their anger and displeasure after President Donald Trump announced that he will pull the US out of the historic Paris climate accord due to the "draconian financial and economic burdens" it imposes on the country, the media reported.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk quit two of Trump's business advisory councils, reports CNN.

"(I) am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world," Musk tweeted on Thursday, shortly after Trump's announcement from the White House's Rose Garden.

Musk had earlier vowed to step down if the President pulled out of the pact.

Musk was one of 18 business leaders serving on Trump's chief business advisory council, known as the Strategic and Policy Forum. He was also an adviser on the president's manufacturing jobs initiative.

Disney CEO Bob Iger also announced on Thursday that he was resigning from the Strategic and Policy Forum -- bumping the number of high-profile CEO departures up to two.

"As a matter of principle, I've resigned from the President's Council over the #ParisAgreement withdrawal," Iger tweeted.

Google's Indian-American CEO Sundar Pichai said: "Disappointed with today's decision. Google will keep working hard for a cleaner, more prosperous future for all."

"Disappointed with today's(Thursday) decision on the Paris Agreement. Climate change is real. Industry must now lead and not depend on government," General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt said on Twitter.

Microsoft President Brad Smith echoed those sentiments.

"We're disappointed with the decision to exit the Paris Agreement. Microsoft remains committed to doing our part to achieve its goals," CNN quoted Smith as saying.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg also voiced his opinion.

"Withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement is bad for the environment, bad for the economy, and it puts our children's future at risk," Zuckerberg said.

Hundreds of companies had lobbied the Trump administration to remain in the agreement.

Apple, Starbucks, Gap, Nike, Adidas, L'Oreal and Monsanto all voiced their support for the Paris deal.

Even oil companies like ExxonMobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) gave their backing, reports CNN.

Exxon CEO Darren Woods wrote Trump a personal letter earlier this month asking him to remain in the pact, saying it ensures the US is "well positioned to compete".