Donald Trump to visit Poland ahead of G-20 summit in July

Washington: US President Donald Trump would travel to Poland before heading to Germany for the G-20 summit next month, the White House said on Friday.

"The visit will reaffirm America's steadfast commitment to one of our closest European allies and emphasise the Administration's priority of strengthening NATO's collective defence", White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said.

During his meeting with President of Poland Andrzej Duda, Trump will discuss a range of bilateral and regional issues, deepening an alliance based on shared values and common interests.

The meeting with his Polish counterpart would take place on 6 July while the Group of 20 summit takes place in Hamburg on 7-8 July.

"While in Poland, President Trump will deliver a major speech, and he will attend the Three Seas Initiative Summit to demonstrate our strong ties to Central Europe", Spicer said.