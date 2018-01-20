Donald Trump to meet Theresa May next week on sidelines of World Economic Forum in Davos, says White House

Washington: US president Donald Trump will meet British prime minister Theresa May in Davos next week on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum meeting, the White House said.

Trump is scheduled to travel next week for the first participation by a US president to this meeting of world economic leaders in nearly two decades.

"President Trump looks forward to having a bilateral meeting with UK prime minister May in Davos next week to further strengthen the US–UK Special Relationship," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said.

Sanders's statement in this regard indicated that there has been no change in Trump's Davos travel plan in view of a government shutdown beginning Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to attend the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos.

The two leaders are unlikely to have a meeting in Davos mainly because of their different days of attendance at the forum meeting.