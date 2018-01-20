Budget 2018
In association with
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Donald Trump to meet Theresa May next week on sidelines of World Economic Forum in Davos, says White House

World PTI Jan 20, 2018 09:21:31 IST

Washington: US president Donald Trump will meet British prime minister Theresa May in Davos next week on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum meeting, the White House said.

File image of US president Donald Trump and British prime minister Theresa May. AP

File image of US president Donald Trump and British prime minister Theresa May. AP

Trump is scheduled to travel next week for the first participation by a US president to this meeting of world economic leaders in nearly two decades.

"President Trump looks forward to having a bilateral meeting with UK prime minister May in Davos next week to further strengthen the US–UK Special Relationship," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said.

Sanders's statement in this regard indicated that there has been no change in Trump's Davos travel plan in view of a government shutdown beginning Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to attend the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos.

The two leaders are unlikely to have a meeting in Davos mainly because of their different days of attendance at the forum meeting.


Published Date: Jan 20, 2018 09:21 AM | Updated Date: Jan 20, 2018 09:21 AM

Also See






Union Leader: Director Sanjay Patel and cast talk about portraying mill workers' strife



Top Stories




Cricket Scores