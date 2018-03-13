Donald Trump to host Saudi Crown prince Mohammed bin Salman on 20 March: Talks to focus on strengthening bilateral ties

Washington: US President Donald Trump will hold talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman next week, the White House said.

Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said 32-year-old bin Salman—the heir apparent to King Salman—will visit the White House on 20 March.

Sanders said Trump was looking forward to discussing how to strengthen ties between the United States and Saudi Arabia, as well as how to advance common security and economic priorities.

Last month, a Saudi official was quoted by Reuters as saying that bin Salman was expected to travel to the United States from 19 March to the first week of April. The prince was expected to visit Washington, New York and Boston, a Saudi government source had told Reuters, adding that the details of the trip were yet to be finalized.

Last year, Trump had visited Saudi Arabia on his first foreign trip as president.

With inputs from AP and Reuters