Donald Trump to focus on immigration plan in meeting with Republican senators

World AP Jan 04, 2018 22:38:00 IST

Washington: Immigration is the focus of President Donald Trump's meeting with some Republican senators as he pushes his overhaul plan.

File image of US president Donald Trump. AP

Trump wants to shift from a family-based immigration system to one based on merit, as part of any deal to extend legal status for young immigrants who were brought to the US illegally as children.

Trump ended the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals programme last year. He set a March deadline for Congress to act.

A White House spokesman, Hogan Gidley, says an updated approach to immigration should "serve the needs of American workers, families and taxpayers."

The senators expected at Thursday's meeting are John Cornyn of Texas, Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Chuck Grassley of Iowa, James Lankford of Oklahoma and Thom Tillis of North Carolina.


Published Date: Jan 04, 2018 22:38 PM | Updated Date: Jan 04, 2018 22:38 PM

