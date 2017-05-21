You are here:
Donald Trump tells President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi that he would visit Egypt soon

WorldAFPMay, 21 2017 14:24:50 IST

US President Donald Trump told Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Sunday during talks in the Saudi capital that he would soon visit Egypt.

File image of US president Donald Trump. Reuters

"We will absolutely be putting that on the list very soon," Trump said at the beginning of bilateral talks with Sisi, hours before the US president is scheduled to address an Arab Islamic American summit.

Trump praised US relations with Egypt, describing the talks with Sisi as "very very important".

"We've really been through a lot together positively," he said.

Trump said that "safety seems to be very strong" in Egypt, which has seen deadly bombings and attacks on Christian Copts and security forces in the past months.

Responding through an interpreter, Sisi said: "Egypt is secure and stable and is going very well with the cooperation of the United States.

"You are a unique personality that is capable of doing the impossible," Sisi said, addressing Trump.

"I agree!" the billionaire president responded as everyone laughed.


