Donald Trump speaks to Vladimir Putin, thanks Russian president for acknowledging strong US economy

Washington: US president Donald Trump thanked his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin over the phone on for acknowledging America's strong economic performance", the White House said.

The phone call between the two leaders came after Putin’s annual press conference in which he praised Trump.

"President Trump thanked President Putin for acknowledging America's strong economic performance in his annual press conference," the White House said in a readout of the call.

During the phone call, the two presidents also discussed working together to resolve the "very dangerous" situation in North Korea, the White House said.

Citing the markets and consumer confidence, Putin said Trump had "some quite serious achievements" to his credit in the short time that he has been the president of the US.