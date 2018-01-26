Donald Trump says he was 'treated really well' by the media when he was a businessman

Davos: United States President Donald Trump on Friday said he was always loved by the media as a businessman and he could realise "how fake" the press could be only after he joined politics and assumed presidency.

Hisses and boos came out loud from the audience here at the World Economic Forum (WEF), including from a large number of journalists, as Trump made the remarks while talking about his journey to presidency in reply to a question.

"As a businessman, I was always treated really well by the press... and it wasn't until I became a politician that I realised how nasty, how mean, how vicious and how fake the press can be," Trump said.

Trump had coined the term 'fake news' during his presidential campaign, targeting media houses for "biased" coverage. Earlier this month, he also declared winners of the 'Fake News Award'.