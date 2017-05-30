Donald Trump says 'hate crimes in US unacceptable' after racially motivated attack in Portland kills two

Washington: US President Donald Trump condemned the hate crime in Portland, Oregon, where two men were stabbed to death while trying to stop a man from delivering an anti-Muslim rant at two women on a train.

"The violent attacks in Portland on Friday are unacceptable. The victims were standing up to hate and intolerance. Our prayers are with them," Trump on Monday tweeted from the official US President's account, instead of his personal account, Xinhua news agency reported.

The tweet was sent after Trump arrived to give remarks at the Arlington National Cemetery for Memorial Day.

Three men were allegedly attacked last Friday in Portland after they tried to stop a suspect from verbally disparaging the women, one of whom was wearing a hijab. Two of them died and another was seriously wounded.

The suspect was arrested on Saturday. Portland police spokesman said the suspect was using "hate speech or biased language" when riding on the train.