Donald Trump Russia probe: Former NSA Michael Flynn agrees to provide documents to Senate

Washington: Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn will provide documents to the Senate intelligence committee as part of its probe into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election, the Associated Press reported.

Flynn will turn over documents related to two of his businesses as well as some personal documents the committee requested earlier this month, a person close to Flynn said.

Flynn plans to produce documents by next week. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss Flynn's private interactions with the committee.

The decision on Tuesday was the first signal that Flynn and the Senate panel have found common ground. Congressional investigators continue to press for key documents in the ongoing investigation, and the retired lieutenant general is trying to limit damaging disclosures that hostile Democratic lawmakers could use against him. Flynn had previously invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination in declining an earlier request from the committee.

Flynn's attorneys had argued the initial request was too broad and would have required Flynn to turn over information that could have been used against him.

Flynn's cooperation came as president Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, rejected a request for documents as part of a House committee's separate probe into Russia's election meddling and contacts with the Trump campaign.

Cohen, a longtime attorney for the Trump organisation, remains a personal lawyer for Trump. He served as a cable television surrogate for the Republican during the presidential campaign.

The House intelligence committee's request for information from Cohen came as the investigators continued to scrutinize members of Trump's inner circle, including Flynn.