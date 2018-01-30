Donald Trump roasted on Twitter after inviting guests to his first 'State of the Uniom' address

Ahead of US president Donald Trump's first State of the Union address on Tuesday, a typo on the tickets to the event has gone viral on the internet.

Instead of "State of the Union," the tickets read: "State of the Uniom,", as shown in numerous tweets from guests who had them, Xinhua news agency reported.

Issued by the Office of the Sergeant at Arms and Doorkeeper, the tickets are for seats in the gallery, meant for spouses and guests of Congress members.

It is not clear how many of the tickets had the typo. AP quoted an official as saying that a correction was immediately made and all but about a dozen tickets have been exchanged.

The mistake aroused sarcasm and harsh comments on social media. Twitter users started to make fun of the misspelling, prompting the phrase "State of the Uniom" to quickly jump onto Twitter's trending word list.

Looking forward to tomorrow’s State of the Uniom. pic.twitter.com/xdBUU3Pvo5 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 29, 2018

Just received my ticket for the State of the Union. Looks like @BetsyDeVosEd was in charge of spell checking... #SOTUniom pic.twitter.com/ZgFTGtTkzv — Raul M. Grijalva (@RepRaulGrijalva) January 29, 2018

soon enough @SarahHuckabee will impatiently explain to the press that the correct spelling is indeed "uniom"#Stateoftheuniom — Fishbulb (@thedailyduff) January 29, 2018

Will they be serving covfefe at the #StateOfTheUniom? pic.twitter.com/fwPoNcOgGZ — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) January 29, 2018

Trump's address is expected to cover a range of issues, including jobs, the economy, infrastructure as well as trade, immigration and national security.

