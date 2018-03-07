Donald Trump raises tariffs on steel, aluminium: Winning a trade war with EU not as easy as the US president thinks

President Donald Trump once presided over a reality show in which a key cast member exited each week. The same thing seems to be happening in his White House. The Trump administration has descended into a period of unparalleled tumult amid a wave of staff departures. The latest key figure to announce an exit: Gary Cohn, Trump's chief economic adviser, who had clashed with Trump over trade policy.

Cohn had been the leading internal opponent to Trump's planned tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum. He had tried to orchestrate an eleventh-hour effort to push Trump to reverse course. But Trump resisted those efforts, and reiterated on Tuesday he will be imposing the tariffs in the coming days.

Trump's sharp pivot from US domestic policy to starting trade wars has surprised many. Trump spent his first year in office concentrating heavily on domestic policy (with a side dish of immigrant bullying). The Muslim ban kicked off a legal saga that has dragged on through his presidency — and is not yet over. He has spent time trying to save himself from prosecution as he abruptly fired FBI director James Comey, sacking the man leading a probe into whether his election campaign colluded with Russia. He did manage to seal his biggest legislative victory of the year by signing into law the most sweeping rewrite of the US tax code in decades. However he suffered a stinging failure after he and the Republicans failed to repeal his predecessor's health care law, Obamacare.

On the international front, however, other than almost igniting a war with North Korea, Trump has had little effect. He came to office threatening to tear up trade deals, extort payment from US military allies, end the Iran nuclear accord and build a wall on America's southern border. He ended his first year still contemplating a strike on North Korea, angrily cancelling a planned visit to old ally Britain and reportedly using a vulgar term to refer to African countries. Many of the more exotic planks on his program have been forgotten or cut down to size. While he took controversial decisions on climate, nuclear energy, the Israel-Palestine conflict, the big promise of 'building the wall' remains far from fulfilled.

After failing consistently in both his domestic and foreign endeavours, Trump has now taken up a new challenge: of marching into a trade war with the world. Elected on a promise to roll back the effects of globalisation on the US economy, Trump plans to impose 25 percent tariffs on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminium. The move has met with warnings of economic fallout as congressional Republicans and industry groups pressed Trump to narrow his plan for across-the-board tariffs. Trump has said the tariffs are needed to preserve the American industries and protect national security.

It is worth noting that trade wars are not exactly easy to win. The president's argument, in essence, is that high tariffs will force other countries to relent quickly on what he sees as unfair trading practices, and that will wipe out the trade gap and create factory jobs. But the record shows that tariffs, while they may help certain domestic manufacturers, can come at a broad cost. They can raise prices for consumers and businesses because companies pass on at least some of the higher costs of imports and imported materials to their customers. A trade war is also bound to mean that other countries will erect higher barriers of their own against US goods and services, thereby punishing American exporters.

The reaction by other countries is already in the works. The EU will on Wednesday set out plans to strike back against the tariffs, with flagship US products such as jeans, motorbikes and whiskey in the crosshairs. European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker on Friday threatened to hit big-name US brands such as Harley Davidson motorbikes, Levi's jeans and bourbon whiskey with import duties. This prompted Trump to fire back a threat to tax cars from the EU, further fuelling fears of a full-on transatlantic trade war erupting.

"We are looking at possibilities to retaliate, meaning that we will also put taxes or tariffs on US imports to the European Union," EU trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstroem told the BBC on Monday. Despite Juncker's headline-grabbing threat to iconic US brands, the hitlist the EU is working on does not mention specific businesses, using instead the dry language of customs regulations.

Europe exports around five billion euros' worth of steel and a billion euros' worth of aluminum to the US each year, and the commission estimates Trump's tariffs could cost some 2.8 billion euros. As well as making it harder for European metal to find buyers in the US, tariffs could also mean other foreign producers redirect their output to the EU, pushing the market there down.

The first option envisaged by Brussels consists of "rebalancing" measures to compensate the value of the damage suffered, which it says would be in line with World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules. This would mean taxing certain specific US products to send a political message to Trump — possibly targeting businesses located in states favourable to the president. It would take around three months for these measures to come into effect. Brussels wants to maximise the political impact of its reprisals on the US while minimising the impact of a trade war on European consumers.

European Commission vice-president Jyrki Katainen said on Friday the bloc could form a "coalition of like-minded countries" to file a complaint at the WTO, though this procedure usually takes around two years. Katainen said he understood the US tariffs were more aimed at China, the world's biggest producer, which has flooded the globe with cheap steel, than the EU. "We don't talk about it enough but overcapacity in the steel sector is largely due to China," the senior EU official said.

The United States first became a net importer of steel in 1959, when steelworkers staged a 116-day strike, according to research by Michael O. Moore, a George Washington University economist. After that, US administrations imposed protectionist policies, only to see global competitors adapt and the US share of global steel production decline.

With inputs from agencies