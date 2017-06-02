You are here:
Donald Trump pulls out of Paris climate deal: Justin Trudeau calls US decision a 'disappointment'

WorldAFPJun, 02 2017 10:43:16 IST

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau called Donald Trump to express "his disappointment" with the US president's decision to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord.

File image of Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau. Reuters

According to a readout of their conversation, Trudeau also conveyed his intention to continue working with international partners to address climate change.

"While the US decision is disheartening, we remain inspired by the growing momentum around the world to combat climate change and transition to clean growth economies," Trudeau said on Thursday in a statement.

Trump had earlier announced that the United States would withdraw from the Paris agreement at a press conference in the White House Rose Garden, saying he would look to renegotiate a new deal on climate change that would better suit US interests.

Trudeau vowed to continue working with US states that support climate action "to drive progress on one of the greatest challenges we face as a world."

At the same time, he said he would continue to reach out to the US federal government to identify carbon emissions reductions on which they might still be able to collaborate.


Published Date: Jun 02, 2017 10:43 am | Updated Date: Jun 02, 2017 10:43 am

