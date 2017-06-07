Donald Trump pulls out of Paris Accord: Barack Obama praises US states for climate change stand

Former Unites States president Barack Obama praised US states and cities for maintaining measures against climate change in a fresh jab at his successor's decision to quit the Paris accord.

Addressing a crowd of 6,000 in Montreal on Tuesday, he argued that his administration had been able to show that greener policies were good for economic growth.

"When it comes to the threat of climate change, we have shown that environmental sustainability and economic progress are not contradictory but are complementary," he told the enthusiastic crowd.

"I took great comfort last week in seeing American states and cities and universities and corporations to make it clear that they will keep pushing ahead for the sake of the future generations."

Last week, US president Donald Trump decided to pull out of the Paris climate deal, attracting international condemnation.

A string of state governors, city mayors and powerful companies were quick to pledge to meet greenhouse gas emission targets regardless of Trump's decision.

During Obama's presidency, the United States was one of the 195 countries around the world to sign up to the 2015 agreement.