Donald Trump promises American support to Iranians protesting against their government

Washington: US president Donald Trump promised America's support to the Iranians who are protesting against their government across the country.

"Such respect for the people of Iran as they try to take back their corrupt government. You will see great support from the United States at the appropriate time!" Trump tweeted.

A week of protests against the government has left more than 21 people dead across the country over the past one week.

Tens of thousands of Iranians took part in pro-government rallies in several cities across the country.

On Monday, Trump had said that it is "time for change" in Iran which is "failing at every level".

Twenty-one people have so far been killed and hundreds arrested in Iran's country-wide protests that began last Thursday, initially over price rises and corruption but quickly turned into anti-government demonstrations.

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday blamed the country's "enemies" for the unrest.