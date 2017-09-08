Donald Trump plans to nominate Indian American Manisha Singh to key post in State Department

Washington: US president Donald Trump has plans to nominate an Indian American woman to a key post in the State Department, putting her in a pivotal position of US economic diplomacy, a media report said.

Manisha Singh is currently the chief counsel and senior policy adviser to US Senator Dan Sullivan. If confirmed by the Senate, Singh would fill an important position of Assistant Secretary of State for Economic Affairs, after Charles Rivkin's resignation, the American Bazaar online reported on Thursday.

The position has been vacant after Rivkin resigned following the swearing in of the new US administration.

Singh is a former deputy assistant secretary of state in the Bureau of Economic, Energy and Business Affairs in the State Department and has also served as deputy chief counsel to the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

She also has private sector experience multinational law firms and in an investment bank.

Singh earned an LLM in International Legal Studies from the American University Washington College of Law, a Juris Doctor (JD) from the University of Florida College of Law and a BA from the University of Miami at the age of 19.

She is licensed to practice law in Florida, Pennsylvania, and the District of Columbia and speaks fluent Hindi, according to a press release from the White House. Singh is a native of Uttar Pradesh and she moved to Florida along with her parents as a child.

Singh is also a member of the South Asian Bar Association and a term member of the Council on Foreign Relations.