Donald Trump met Pope Francis: Here are the funniest Twitter reactions

Donald Trump met Pope Francis on Wednesday and photos of the Pope looking, well, less than pleased with the meeting have taken the internet by storm.

Therefore, it's not surprising to see Twitter voraciously reacting with memes highlighting the Pope's 'plight' after finally meeting the new President of the United States.

Here are a few examples:

The Pope's warm smile for Melania crumples into a look of disdain the moment he looks at Trump's face. Looks like Donald Trump's sins are catching up to him, finally!

The Pope has met Donald Trump... Think this AP picture just about sums it up pic.twitter.com/0E96npzQJa — Louise Burke (@Louiseontwitr) May 24, 2017

This face-swap gives us a look at a dangerous parallel universe situation, and it does not help that the two faces fit almost perfectly on each other's bodies.

You would be lying to yourself if you did not imagine the Nun from Conjuring 2 the moment you saw the Trump family and the Pope posing for a picture. Thankfully someone has turned our imagination to reality...

When Pope met Donald Trump When Pope met Barack Obama pic.twitter.com/AEbOzS6SUH — The Instigator (@AmBlujay) May 24, 2017

That's not just the Pope. That's all of us.

That look the Pope gives when Trump says "Love the wall around the city" pic.twitter.com/wm83sAiAR8 — Educating Liberals (@Education4Libs) May 24, 2017

If only the walls could talk..

If we still doubt Trump's influence on the world, these pictures remind us that even the most peaceful and non-violent celebrities have anger management issues after meeting him!