Donald Trump likely to pull out of Paris climate deal: Britain urges US to take climate change seriously

Britain wants the United States to take a leading role in addressing climate change, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Thursday but he would not be drawn on what his response would be if President Donald Trump pulls out of the Paris accord.

Trump is expected to say whether to keep the United States in a global pact to fight climate change, and a source close to the matter told Reuters said he was preparing to pull out of the Paris accord.

"We're not there yet. We continue to lobby the US at all levels to continue to take climate change extremely seriously." Johnson told Sky news.

He added that other countries such as India and China needed to make further progress on reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

Earlier on Thursday, Germany and China vowed to expand their partnership, pledging to continue to fight climate change hours beforeTrump announces whether Washington will quit a global climate deal.

Germany is the first stop for Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on a European tour that comes amid growing concern in Germany over some of Trump's policies, especially on climate change and protectionism.

"China has become a more important and strategic partner," Merkel said at a joint news conference with Li, pointing to political, economic, social and cultural ties.

"We are living in times of global uncertainty and see that we have a responsibility to expand our partnership in all the different areas and to push for a world order based on law," she said.