You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News
  3. Donald Trump lashes out at critics, defends presidency despite 'distraction of witch hunt'

Donald Trump lashes out at critics, defends presidency despite 'distraction of witch hunt'

WorldAFPJun, 18 2017 18:13:50 IST

Washington: US president Donald Trump early on Sunday morning hurled a series of testy tweets defending his crisis-ridden presidency, once again decrying the "witch hunt" against him.

"The MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN agenda is doing very well despite the distraction of the Witch Hunt," the Republican leader tweeted while away on his first weekend to Camp David, the official US presidential retreat in the mountains of western Maryland.

"Many new jobs, high business enthusiasm," he wrote Sunday, also pointing to his successful nomination of conservative justice Neil Gorsuch to the top US court.

File image of US president Donald Trump. Reuters

File image of US president Donald Trump. Reuters

Sunday's tweets followed Trump's furious Twitter outburst on Friday in which he announced he is under investigation in connection with a probe into alleged Russian election meddling that has dogged the administration and gained steam in recent weeks.

A source on Trump's legal team claimed the president was referring to a Washington Post story "from the other night" rather than confirming he is being investigated.

The daily was one of several media that reported that Trump himself is being investigated on allegations of obstructing justice.

Trump is accused of firing FBI director James Comey over his refusal to steer the Russia investigation away from former national security advisor and Trump ally Mike Flynn.

The US president has denied trying to influence the investigation, but has acknowledged in an interview that Russia was on his mind when he dismissed Comey.

Trump left Saturday with his wife and young son to spend the weekend at Camp David for the first time, and is scheduled to return to Washington late Sunday.


Published Date: Jun 18, 2017 06:13 pm | Updated Date: Jun 18, 2017 06:13 pm

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores