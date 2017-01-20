Donald Trump Inauguration: What the President-elect promised to achieve in his first 100 days at White House

Billionaire Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States of America on Friday. With this, the President-elect is all set to cap an extraordinary and improbable run for the White House when he takes the reins from President Barack Obama at mid-day, launching the nation into uncharted waters.

The Republican presidential nominee had shocked everyone with a had surprised political pundits by winning the presidential election. The President-elect made news, sometimes for his bizarre twitter comments, while at other times for the unprecedented confusion surrounding his domestic and foriegn policy plans. Some of the most controversial electoral promises that he made included building a wall on the border with Mexico and scrapping outgoing President Barack Obama's signature healthcare plan.

After the President-elect becomes 'President' Donald Trump, the first test he will face in his presidency is his accomplishments in the first 100 days.

In October last year, when Trump was still trailing Hillary Clinton in the run-up to election, he had announced plans for his first 100 days in office if elected president, which included steps like declaring China a currency manipulator, cancelling payments to UN for combating climate change and renegotiating Nafta.

Here is what the leader-in-waiting had promised to achieve in his first 100 days in office at the time:

"I'm not a politician, and have never wanted to be one. But when I saw the trouble our country was in, I knew I couldn't stand by and watch any longer. Our country has been so good to me, I love our country, I felt I had to act," Trump said in his address in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

"Change has to come from outside this broken system. The fact that the Washington establishment has tried so hard to stop our campaign is only more proof that our campaign represents the kind of change that only arrives once in a lifetime," he said while releasing details of his plans which he described as a 'Contract with the American voter'.

He urged the American people to "rise above the noise and the clutter of broken politics" and to embrace faith and optimism that has always been the central ingredient in the American character.

"I am asking you to dream big," the 70-year-old business tycoon asserted.

"What follows is my 100-day action plan to Make America Great Again. It is a contract between Donald J Trump and the American voter — and begins with restoring honesty, accountability and change to Washington," Trump said.

Among his other first 100 days measures included a lifetime ban on White House officials to lobby on behalf of foreign governments, a requirement that for every new federal regulation, two existing regulations must be eliminated, a five year-ban on White House and Congressional officials becoming lobbyists after they leave government service and a complete ban on foreign lobbyists raising money for American elections.

This, he said, would clean up the corrupt system.

Trump said on his first day, he would announce his intention to renegotiate North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta) or withdraw from the deal under Article 2205.

"I will announce our withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership. I will direct my Secretary of the Treasury to label China a currency manipulator. I will direct the Secretary of Commerce and US Trade Representative to identify all foreign trading abuses that unfairly impact American workers and direct them to use every tool under American and international law to end those abuses immediately," he said.

"I will lift the restrictions on the production of $50 trillion dollars' worth of job-producing American energy reserves, including shale, oil, natural gas and clean coal. I will lift the Obama-Clinton roadblocks and allow vital energy infrastructure projects, like the Keystone Pipeline, to move forward and I will cancel billions in payments to UN climate change programs and use the money to fix America's water and environmental infrastructure," Trump said.