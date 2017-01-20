Donald Trump inauguration LIVE: Republican billionaire to be sworn in as the 45th POTUS

Reflecting on the peaceful transition in one of the oldest democracies of the world, the JCCIC has said the theme of Donald Trump's inauguration is "Uniquely American", which Recognises the symbolic importance of Friday's event.
"With each inauguration we embrace this uniquely American ceremony, seeing in this extraordinary ritual a reflection of the nation itself. In times of peace or war, of prosperity or crisis, inaugurations strengthen the national resolve to meet each new challenge," the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC) said.
"We may consider it routine, but the inaugural ceremony remains a uniquely American expression of our constitutional system. The peaceful transition between presidential administrations signals that we are united as a people behind an enduring republic," it said reflecting on the theme of this year's inauguration.
In 1981, the inaugural ceremony struck President Ronald Reagan as being both commonplace and miraculous.
"The orderly transfer of authority as called for in the Constitution routinely takes place, as it has for almost two centuries, and few of us stop to think how unique we really are," Reagan had said his inaugural speech.
"In the eyes of many in the world, this every-four-year ceremony we accept as normal is nothing less than a miracle," he said.
At the end of the 18th century, it was widely believed that Republican form of government was best suited to small, homogeneous societies of America.
However, the United States rapidly grew in the 19th century—in geography and population—and our system of government demonstrated its remarkable ability not just to accommodate that diversity, but to draw strength from it, JCCIC said.
In his second inaugural address in 1805, President Thomas Jefferson commented on the acquisition of the Louisiana Purchase.
"The larger our association," he insisted, "the less will it be shaken by local passions".
Jefferson's faith in "association" across space would ultimately depend on knitting together the far-flung communities of the nation.
President James Monroe, in his 1817 inaugural address, envisioned a network of roads and canals that would cultivate national unity.
"By thus facilitating the intercourse between the states we shall shorten distances, and, by making each part more accessible to and dependent on the other, we shall bind the Union more closely together," he had said.
By the end of the 19th century, American towns and cities were linked by roads, canals, and railroads, followed by telegraph and telephone wires.
Modern infrastructure expanded in the 20th century, in the form of national highways, and in the 21st century with Internet cables and wireless communications.
Vast distances have been considerably reduced while knowledge, opportunity, and the shared ideals of purpose, ingenuity, and equality have been significantly expanded.
"These greater connections have required bridging the gap between competing political and ideological visions, while protecting the political and civil rights of all Americans," it said.
"With malice toward none, with charity for all," President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed in his second inaugural address delivered during the waning days of the Civil War.
"Let us strive on to finish the work we are in, to bind up the nation’s wounds," he said.
During the depths of the Great Depression, President Franklin Roosevelt declared his 1933 inauguration a "day of national consecration," in which "we face the arduous days that lie before us in the warm courage of national unity".
President George H W Bush observed in 1989 that on inauguration day, "we remember that we are all part of a continuum, inescapably connected by the ties that bind."
"At the dawn of the 21st century," as President William Clinton proclaimed in his 1997 address, Americans had to "shape the forces of the information age and the global society, to unleash the limitless power of all our people, and yes, to form a more perfect Union."
"On January 20, 2017, we gather at the US Capitol, the home of the legislature, along with the executive, represented by the President, and the judiciary, embodied by the Chief Justice of the United States who administers the oath. It is a meeting of the three branches of the federal government, before the people, to observe the simple yet momentous ritual of presidential oath taking," JCCIC said.
Trump Inauguration plan
Timeline of Friday's events as Donald Trump is inaugurated president of the United States (all times EST):
Before the ceremony
8:30 a.m.: Donald and Melania Trump attend service at St John's Church
9:40 a.m.: President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama welcome the Trumps to the White House
9:45 a.m.: Obamas host a coffee and tea reception for the Trump family.
10:30 a.m.: Trumps, Obamas leave White House for US Capitol
At the Capitol
11:16 a.m.: Sen. Roy Blunt, Inaugural Committee chairman, delivers opening remarks
11:21 a.m.: Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan, Rev Dr Samuel Rodriguez and Pastor Paula White-Cain deliver invocations
11:30 a.m.: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer delivers remarks
11:35 a.m.: Vice Presidential oath is administered by Associate Justice Clarence Thomas
11:47 a.m.: Presidential oath is administered by Chief Justice John Roberts
11:51 a.m.: President Donald Trump delivers inaugural address
12:12 p.m.: Rabbi Marvin Hier, Rev. Franklin Graham and Bishop Wayne T. Jackson deliver benedictions
12:18 p.m.: Jackie Evancho performs the National Anthem
After the ceremony
12:30 pm.: Obama departs by helicopter from East Front
12:54 pm.: President's Room signing ceremony
1:08 pm.: Luncheon
2:35 pm.: Review of the troops
3 pm.: Parade from the Capitol to the White House
7 pm.: Inaugural balls get underway
10 promises Donald Trump will immediately take
But as Trump becomes president on Friday, it remains hazy as to which actions he will immediately take.
The list included several items likely to fire up Republican voters but backed up by scant policy. It includes "begin removing the more than two million criminal illegal immigrants" and "cancel every unconstitutional executive action by President Obama." Trump has already backed down from one pledge to label China a currency manipulator, recently saying he would first like to speak with the Chinese leadership.
A look at 10 of the key promises Trump made for his first day as president:
- Introduce a constitutional amendment for congressional term limits.
- Freeze hiring for the federal government to reduce payrolls, although the military, public safety and public health agencies would be exempt.
- Ban White House and congressional officials from becoming lobbyists for five years after they leave the government.
- Announce plans to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico or withdraw from the deal.
- Formally withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership.
- Lift restrictions on mining coal and drilling for oil and natural gas.
- Remove any Obama-era roadblocks to energy projects such as the Keystone XL pipeline.
- Cancel US payments to U.N. climate change programs and redirect the money to US water and environmental infrastructure.
- Stop all federal funding to "sanctuary cities," places where local officials don't arrest or detain immigrants living in the country illegally for federal authorities.
- Suspend immigration from regions associated with terrorism where vetting is difficult.
With inputs from agencies
Jan, 20 2017 IST
highlights
20:10 (IST)
Mormon Tabernacle Choir to be performing at the inauguration
20:06 (IST)
The Trump inauguration team looks all set for the transfer of power
20:03 (IST)
Barack Obama leaves The Oval office for the final time, while Trump leaves church
CNN reports that the outgoing president and his vice-president, Joe Biden are leaving the The Oval, the office of the POTUS for the one last time. In the meanwhile, Trump and his family has left the church to reach the White House.
19:57 (IST)
US President Donald Trump's journey to the White House through his tweets
Go through this Firstpost article to understand Trump's tryst with the micro-blogging site. Trump has specially wielded Twitter to attack Cuba and China, while putting out tweets in favour of Russia and Israel.
19:54 (IST)
President-elect Donald Trump is an avid Twitter user
Since winning the presidency, Donald Trump has exploited Twitter to make administrative announcements, weigh in on foreign policy, and hurl barbs at anyone who crosses him.
With 19.8 million followers, the president-elect has granted some interviews to traditional media outlets, but has leaned heavily on the online platform as a powerful way to self-promote, attack and distract.
19:50 (IST)
Trump is all set to meet Obama
CNN reports that President-elect Donald Trump is all set to meet the outgoing president Barack Obama. After a tea meet with the Obamas, the Trump family will be off for his inauguration. The channel also reports that the Obamas are awaiting Trump as well as Pence at the White House.
19:43 (IST)
While Donald Trump will be sworn in president, Mike Pence will be his vice-president
MIke Pence, the 50th Governor of Indiana, from 2013 till he was elected the vice-president in November 2016, will be inaugurated as the 48th Vice President of the United States. Pence has also served as a representative from Indiana"s 6th District between 2003 and 2013.
19:37 (IST)
Boycott the inauguration trends on Twitter
Controversy seems to be not leaving the incoming president. The hashtag assumes significance as Trump has been unpopular for his apparent racist, misogynist and insensitive comments.
19:28 (IST)
Anti-Trump protests mark billionaire's inauguration day
As President-elect Donald Trump stepped into Washington on Thursday for a round of rituals and celebrations in preparation for his swearing-in with a call to unify the country, clashes broke out between his opponents and police — reflecting the mood of the polarised nation.
Several hundred anti-Trump protesters set off fires on the street near a celebration by his supporters at the National Press Club Building and police in riot gear retaliated with pepper spray. Police said that there were no serious injuries or arrests at the incident.
Inputs from IANS
19:23 (IST)
Trump reaches for church service
19:21 (IST)
Meet the Trumps
Jared Kushner: Ivanka's husband, the 36-year-old baby-faced property developer and magazine publisher has risen stratospherically to become one of the most powerful men in government with a starring role in his father-in-law's White House. The Jewish Orthodox grandson of Holocaust survivors, he is considered a calming influence on Trump.
19:19 (IST)
Meet the Trumps
Ivanka: Trump's 35-year-old daughter Ivanka is moving to Washington, suggesting that America can expect a prominent first daughter: businesswoman, mother-of-three and favorite child of the incoming president.
No formal role has been announced, but with husband Jared heading to the White House as special advisor and the couple swapping Park Avenue for the capital's swanky Kalorama district, expect her to take on hostessing duties and first lady style causes.
19:17 (IST)
Meet the Trump family
Melania: Brought up in Slovenia, Donald Trump's third wife is the first foreign-born US first lady in two centuries: England's Louisa Adams was the last from 1825-1829. A former model who speaks five languages, Melania makes only fleeting public appearances but has stood by her man, dismissing as "boy talk" his boasts of groping women just months into their marriage.
19:14 (IST)
President-elect leaves Blair House
19:12 (IST)
Trump family arrrives for church service
CNN reports that the Trumps have arrived for the traditional pre-inaugural church service.
19:07 (IST)
CNN reports that the Trumps have left the Blair House
Trumps will meet the Obamas over tea to kickstart the process of presidential inauguration.
19:01 (IST)
Donald Trump set to leave Blair House
CNN reports that the Trump family will be leaving for the White House to meet the Obamas.
18:52 (IST)
Six different religious leaders to grace the inauguration
The New York Times reported that leaders from six different religions will grace the occasion before Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45 th president.
18:49 (IST)
Donald Trump to depart for church service
Donald Trump has now left for the traditional church service along with his family, prior to the inauguration, reports CNN.
18:46 (IST)
Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies says Trump inauguration will be 'uniquely American'
18:43 (IST)
Donald Trump visited the Lincoln Memorial after landing in Washington
18:40 (IST)
Outgoing president Barack Obama writes his farewell letter to Americans
My fellow Americans,
It's a long-standing tradition for the sitting president of the United States to leave a parting letter in the Oval Office for the American elected to take his or her place. It's a letter meant to share what we know, what we've learned, and what small wisdom may help our successor bear the great responsibility that comes with the highest office in our land, and the leadership of the free world.
But before I leave my note for our 45th president, I wanted to say one final thank you for the honor of serving as your 44th. Because all that I've learned in my time in office, I've learned from you. You made me a better President, and you made me a better man.
Throughout these eight years, you have been the source of goodness, resilience, and hope from which I've pulled strength. I've seen neighbors and communities take care of each other during the worst economic crisis of our lifetimes. I have mourned with grieving families searching for answers -- and found grace in a Charleston church.
I've taken heart from the hope of young graduates and our newest military officers. I've seen our scientists help a paralyzed man regain his sense of touch, and wounded warriors once given up for dead walk again. I've seen Americans whose lives have been saved because they finally have access to medical care, and families whose lives have been changed because their marriages are recognized as equal to our own. I've seen the youngest of children remind us through their actions and through their generosity of our obligations to care for refugees, or work for peace, and, above all, to look out for each other.
I've seen you, the American people, in all your decency, determination, good humor, and kindness. And in your daily acts of citizenship, I've seen our future unfolding.
All of us, regardless of party, should throw ourselves into that work -- the joyous work of citizenship. Not just when there's an election, not just when our own narrow interest is at stake, but over the full span of a lifetime.
I'll be right there with you every step of the way.
And when the arc of progress seems slow, remember: America is not the project of any one person. The single most powerful word in our democracy is the word 'We.' 'We the People.' 'We shall overcome.'
Yes, we can.
18:37 (IST)
President-elect Donald Trump tweets before his inauguration
18:36 (IST)
Trump had achieved an upset victory over Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton
Republicans had surprised political pundits by winning the presidential election. However, while Trump won the electoral college, Hillary had won the popular vote by more than two million votes.
18:32 (IST)
Donald Trump to be the next POTUS
Billionaire Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States of America on Friday.