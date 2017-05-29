US president Donald Trump: 'Fake media' prevents Americans from hearing real story

Washington: US president Donald Trump has alleged that the "fake media" does not want him to use the social media to prevent Americans from hearing the "real story". In a series of tweets, the president said he believed the leaks coming from his administration are actually "fabricated lies."

"The Fake News Media works hard at disparaging & demeaning my use of social media because they don't want America to hear the real story!" Trump said in a tweet Sunday, a day after he returned from his maiden overseas trip, which he described as a big success.

"Just returned from Europe. Trip was a great success for America. Hard work but big results," he said as he slammed the US media for using leaks against him.

"It is my opinion that many of the leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies made up by the #FakeNews media," he said in another tweet to his more than 30.8 million followers.

"Whenever you see the words 'sources say' in the fake news media, and they don't mention names... it is very possible that those sources don't exist but are made up by fake news writers. #FakeNews is the enemy!," Trump said in a series of tweets.

"Does anyone notice how the Montana Congressional race was such a big deal to Dems & Fake News until the Republican won? V was poorly covered," he wrote.

"British Prime Minister (Theresa) May was very angry that the info the UK gave to US about Manchester was leaked. Gave me full details!" Trump tweeted.

Trump said the massive tax cuts / reforms that he has submitted is moving along in the process very well. "Actually ahead of schedule. Big benefits to all!" he said.

"I suggest that we add more dollars to Healthcare and make it the best anywhere. ObamaCare is dead - the Republicans will do much better!" said Trump.

Trump's attacks on the media come as his campaign team faces increased scrutiny over its contacts with Russia. Members of Trump's White House have regularly requested anonymity when speaking to the press.