Donald Trump declares Jerusalem Israel's capital: Partial restrictions in Srinagar to prevent anti-US protests

Srinagar: Authorities imposed partial restrictions in Srinagar on Friday to prevent separatist-called anti-US protests, the state police said.

Senior separatist leaders including Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik have called for post-Friday prayer protests against US president Donald Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The restrictions have been imposed in Nowhatta, MRGunj and Safa Kadal areas in old Srinagar, the police said.

Mirwaiz Umer Farooq has been placed house arrest while Syed Ali Geelani already continues to be under house arrest.

Heavy contingents of police and paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were deployed in the three areas.

In a landmark speech in Washington on Wednesday, Trump reversed decades of US policy in defiance of warnings that recognising Jerusalem as Israel's capital will derail the fragile Israeli-Palestinian peace process and spark further unrest.

Trump said he would tell the State Department to begin preparations to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem but that the US still supported a two-state solution to the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.