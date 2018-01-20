Donald Trump calls government shutdown a 'nice present' from Democrats on one-year anniversary of his presidency

Washington: President Donald Trump marked the first anniversary of his inauguration on Saturday with his government in shutdown, accusing Democrats of taking Americans hostage with their demands and saying they "could have easily made a deal."

As the clock struck midnight, in the absence of an agreed spending plan, federal services began to come to a halt or be scaled back.

Essential services and military activity will continue but many public sector workers will be sent home without wages and even serving soldiers will not be paid until a deal is reached to reopen the US government.

"Democrats are far more concerned with Illegal Immigrants than they are with our great Military or Safety at our dangerous Southern Border," Trump wrote in an early morning tweet.

This is the One Year Anniversary of my Presidency and the Democrats wanted to give me a nice present. #DemocratShutdown — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2018

"This is the One Year Anniversary of my Presidency and the Democrats wanted to give me a nice present," he added.

Vice President Mike Pence had earlier raised the issue of soldiers' salaries after meeting with US military personnel on a stopover in Shannon Airport in Ireland ahead of a three-country tour of the Middle East.

"You have troops headed down range to Kuwait for six months and they are anxious about the fact that they aren't going to get paid right away," he told reporters. "It's unconscionable."

A deal had appeared likely on Friday afternoon, when Mr Trump seemed to be close to an agreement with Democratic Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer on a measure to prevent the expulsion of undocumented migrants who arrived in the country as children.

But no such compromise was in the language that reached Congress for a stop-gap motion to keep the government open for four more weeks while a final arrangement is discussed and Republicans failed to win enough Democratic support to bring it to a vote.

The White House lashed out at Schumer, blaming him for the shutdown and doubling down: Trump's spokeswoman Sarah Sanders declared that he would never negotiate an immigration deal until Congress agrees to resume normal government spending.

"Every American knows the Republican Party controls White House, the Senate, the House — it is their job to keep the government open. It is their job to work with us to move forward," Schumer told the Senate, after the 50 to 49 vote.

Schumer added he had also offered to discuss the possibility of building a wall along the border with Mexico, a key campaign pledge made by Mr Trump that is anathema to many Democrats.

"Even that was not enough to entice the president to finish the deal," he said.

Democrats accused Republicans of poisoning chances of a deal and pandering to Trump's populist base by refusing to fund a program that protects 700,000 "Dreamers" — undocumented immigrants who arrived in the US as children — from deportation.

Republicans have a tenuous one-seat majority in the Senate but would have needed to lure some Democrats to their side to get a 60 vote supermajority to bring the motion forward. They fell ten votes short.

There have been four government shutdowns since 1990. In the last one in 2013, more than 800,000 government workers were put on temporary leave.