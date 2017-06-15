Donald Trump blasts 'phony' obstruction of justice media report

Washington: US president Donald Trump took to Twitter to denounce reports that the Russia investigation is widening to examine whether he tried to obstruct justice.

In a tweet on Thursday, Trump said: "They made up a phony collusion with the Russians story, found zero proof, so now they go for obstruction of justice on the phony story. Nice."

He also tweeted:

The president didn't clarify what exactly he was referring to in the early morning tweet, however he has frequently described reports about possible ties between members of his campaign and Russia as a "witch hunt." "#MAGA" is the acronym referring to his campaign slogan, Make America Great Again.

The Washington Post reported late on Wednesday that special counsel Robert Mueller is seeking interviews with three Trump administration officials who weren't involved in Trump's campaign. Those officials are: Dan Coats, the director of national intelligence; Michael Rogers, the head of the National Security Agency; and Richard Ledgett, the former NSA deputy director.

Accusations of obstruction arose last month when Trump fired FBI Director James Comey. Comey told Congress last week that he believed he was fired "because of the Russia investigation".