Donald, Melania Trump's wedding cake worth USD 50,000 put on auction in Los Angeles

Washington: A souvenir cake from US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania's wedding has been put on an auction with the minimum bid at just USD 250.

The duo cut a seven-tier cake worth USD 50,000 in their wedding in 2005.

Julien’s Auctions, a Los Angeles-based auction house, is accepting the bids on a serving of Donald and Melania Trump’s wedding cake, which was originally provided as a take-home souvenir for guests in the wedding.

According to Julien's, Donald and Melania Trump displayed an altogether different cake at their reception — a five-foot tall, 200-pound confection made with Grand Marnier butter cream frosting and decorated with 3,000 icing roses — though it "was not eaten by the wedding guests due to the amount of wire used to make it stand."

Instead, the duo doled out individual chocolate truffle cakes in white paper boxes monogrammed with the letters "MDT." it said.

The portion up for auction, too, will be housed in the same paper box.

The auction house is expecting to sell it for somewhere between USD 1,000 and USD 2,000, though the current bid already stands at USD 1,250, with just six bids entered so far.

Last month, a sketch of the Empire State Building drawn by the president recently sold at an auction for USD 16,000.