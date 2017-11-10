Demonetisation success depends on how Govt identifies, taxes black money: Economist Pravin Krishna

Noted economist Pravin Krishna says the simplistic calculus of the total cash that has returned to the Indian banking system cannot become the basis to decide that demonetisation may have failed in sucking black money out of the system.

“The money that did come back is subject to identification. It was anonymous, it’s now identified. And it can be subject to taxation. Success will have to be measured by two methods - tax revenue generated and black money unreturned (destroyed). Now that most of the money has come back, what’s still left to be done is for the government to identify and tax black money”, Professor Krishna told Firstpost.

Professor Krishna is the Chung Ju Yung Distinguished Professor of International Economics and Business at Johns Hopkins University and has co-authored several recent essays on demonetisation with Professor Jagdish Bhagwati and fellow economists from Columbia University.

Excerpts from the conversation with Pravin Krishna, lightly edited, are below:

Firstpost:Professor Jagdish Bhagwati has argued that high denomination notes are not what the Govt is after, it is the 'original sin' of black money. On that metric, how has the Govt fared?

Pravin Krishna: Clearly, what the government was seeking was not the retirement of HDN notes, in itself, but to combat corruption by pursuing black money. In the article that Professors Jagdish Bhagwati, Vivek Dehejia and I wrote about this, we had argued that to assess how effectively black money has been tackled, our measure cannot only be how much money has come back or not come back into the banking system. On the one hand, if black money does not return and is expunged, that is good. On the other hand, the money that did come back is subject to identification. It was anonymous, it’s now identified. And it can be subject to taxation. Success will have to be measured by two methods - tax revenue generated and black money unreturned (destroyed). Now that most of the money has come back, what’s still left to be done is for the government to identify and tax black money. During the period of 8th November to 30th December 2016, deposits between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 80 lakh were made in about 1.09 crore accounts with an average deposit size of Rs 5.03 lakh. Deposits of more than 80 lakh were made in 1.48 lakh accounts with average deposit size of Rs 3.31 crores. This is significant. These deposits are now open to scrutiny by tax officials. If black money is identified and taxed, the government will have succeeded in an important part of its mission. Further, this pursuit has led to a lot of shell companies without legitimate business purpose being identified and de-registered, which is beneficial too. All in all, the return of demonetised money into the banking system does not indicate, in itself, a success or failure of policy.

Firstpost:You argue that the effects of demonetisation are not on the scale of a disaster. Would you like to explain?

Pravin Krishna: Certainly. This is hardly the economic disaster that the critics imagined. GDP growth has shown only a modest dip. The long-term positives are many – for instance, formalization and the trends we see towards digital payments. On formalization, we are seeing increased numbers of individuals identified as tax payers and are thus entering the formal economy. For digital payments, the statistics I’m looking at - there’s almost a doubling of the debit and credit card transactions and mobile wallet transactions, which is very impressive. If you combine the digitization drive of the government – proper records of real estate transactions – based on Aadhar Ids and so forth, the gains in combating corruption and in formalizing the economy could be enormous. Additionally, the process of demonetisation has enjoyed popular support as many in the country finally feel that the leadership is serious about tackling the problem of corruption. If this additional faith in the working of the system, this will be beneficial as well.

Firstpost:You're working on a current research project - GST's effect on welfare and trade. Tell us about your initial findings.

Pravin Krishna:As far as GST is concerned in terms of what we already see, one thing that one hears and the conversations I have had with people is about trucking speeds and the rapidity with which trucks are able to traverse these long distances - in particular getting past state borders. There is clear consensus that this has been very beneficial. Those are significant gains in terms of integrating the country into one economic union. GST is a long fought and very significant effort. The long-term benefits cannot be overestimated. It is a significant structural reform for the economy. This is going to change the economic geography of the country and its competitiveness in comparison with the rest of the world. It’s a game changer of a move. Along with demonetisation, will there be transition costs that will be paid along the way? That’s entirely possible. Such is the nature of reform, it will be disruptive. Sometimes the costs are higher than what we expect, sometimes lower. But, GST was absolutely essential to take India to that next level of competitiveness and I’m absolutely thrilled that this is the stage at which we find ourselves today.