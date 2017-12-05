Democrats agree to talk to Trump, Republicans on year-end agenda | Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic leaders in Congress said on Monday they had accepted an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump to meet with him and Republican leaders to discuss year-end legislative priorities, including efforts to fund the government and avoid a shutdown. U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Utah State Capitol, where he announced big cuts to Utah's sprawling wilderness national monuments, in Salt Lake City, Utah, U.S., December 4, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin LamarqueHouse of Representatives Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, who cancelled a meeting with Trump last week after he issued a disparaging note on Twitter, said in a statement they hoped the president would remain open-minded about reaching a deal with Democrats. “We need to reach a budget agreement that equally boosts funds for our military and key priorities here at home,” Pelosi and Schumer said. “There is a bipartisan path forward on all of these items.” The meeting was scheduled for Thursday, a day before funding for the federal government is due to run out. Republicans in the House over the weekend introduced a stopgap measure that would fund the government at current levels until Dec. 22 to give lawmakers time to reach a deal on a longer-term funding bill. The House is expected to vote on the short-term spending bill Wednesday, and the Senate would then follow suit later in the week. Republicans have a majority in both the House and Senate. But in the Senate, Democratic support will be needed to get the spending bill past procedural hurdles that require 60 votes. The Republican bill will also provide some short-term help for states that are running out of money to finance an insurance program for millions of lower-income children, called the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Republican aides said. Congress allowed CHIP funding to expire on Sept. 30. Schumer and Pelosi on Monday listed CHIP among their priorities, which also included the opioid crisis, pension plans, rural infrastructure and protection for young immigrants who were brought to the United States illegally as children. But the Democrats did not prioritize their wish list and it was unclear whether they would withhold their votes from the short-term spending bill this week if they don’t get their priorities addressed. Bipartisan staff-level talks about spending were taking place Monday on Capitol Hill, a Democratic aide said. The meeting with Trump that Schumer and Pelosi skipped last Tuesday was to have focused on the budget. Schumer and Pelosi said they pulled out because of a tweet Trump sent attacking them as weak on illegal immigration and bent on raising taxes. [nL1N1NZ051]

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.