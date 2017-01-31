Democratic effort to overturn Trump travel ban blocked in Senate | Reuters

WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. senators tried to force a vote on a bill to rescind President Donald Trump's order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority nations on Monday, but were blocked by a Republican lawmaker.Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein said she had 27 co-sponsors of a bill to rescind the order Trump signed on Friday, but under Senate rules it takes only one member to prevent a vote.Republican Senator Tom Cotton blocked consideration of the measure.

Republican Trump's directive on Friday put a 120-day hold on allowing refugees into the country, an indefinite ban on refugees from Syria and a 90-day bar on citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

The president argues that his action will protect Americans, but critics say it illegally singles out Muslims, violating U.S. law, and defiles America's historic reputation as a welcoming place for immigrants.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by James Dalgleish)

