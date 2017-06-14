You are here:
  Death toll from London tower block fire rises to 12 | Reuters

Death toll from London tower block fire rises to 12 | Reuters

Jun, 14 2017

LONDON At least 12 people died in the huge fire that engulfed a London tower block on Wednesday and the toll is likely to rise further, police said.

"Sadly I can confirm that there are now 12 people who have died, that we know of, this is going to be a long and complex recovery operation and I do anticipate that the number of fatalities will sadly increase beyond those 12," Police Commander Stuart Cundy told reporters.

More than 200 firefighters, backed up by 40 fire engines, fought for hours to try to bring the Grenfell Tower block blaze - one of the most treacherous seen in London for a generation - under control. (Reporting by Kate Holton and Michael Holden; editing by Estelle Shirbon)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Published Date: Jun 14, 2017

