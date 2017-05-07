You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News
  3. Deadly school bus crash in Tanzania that killed 32 blamed on speeding

Deadly school bus crash in Tanzania that killed 32 blamed on speeding

WorldAFPMay, 07 2017 14:51:28 IST

Dar Es Salaam: A bus crash in Tanzania that claimed the lives of 32 primary school pupils, two teachers and the driver was likely caused by speeding, police said. "Preliminary investigations show that the accident is due to speeding," regional police chief Charles Mkumbo told the state-run Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation late on Saturday.

The wreckage of a Buscar Bus Company vehicle that was involved in a road accident in the Kambuu area of Makueni, along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway, in Makindu, Kenya, Tuesday, April 25. 2017. Kenyan police say over 25 people have been killed in a collision between a bus and a trailer truck. Police say the accident took place along the major road linking two of Kenya's biggest cities, capital Nairobi and the port of Mombasa. (AP Photo/Khalil Senosi)

Representational image. AP

Some reports said the people on the bus were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. The accident happened early on Saturday when the bus went off the road and into the Marera river gorge in Karatu district near the northern city of Arusha where the children were attending Lucky Vincent Primary School.

The final year primary pupils were on their way to sit mock examinations ahead of seeking places at secondary school. "It's a huge tragedy," Innocent Mushi, the school's director said.

President John Magufuli sent his condolences to the families of the dead. "This accident extinguishes the dreams of these children who were preparing to serve the nation, it is an immense pain for the families involved and for the whole nation," Magufuli said in a statement.

Speeding is the cause of most road accidents in Tanzania, according police statistics that show around 3,000 people killed each year.


Published Date: May 07, 2017 02:51 pm | Updated Date: May 07, 2017 02:51 pm

Also See







T20 LEAGUE SCHEDULE
MatchDateDetails
1May 8SRH Vs MI
2May 9KXIP Vs KKR
3May 10GL Vs DD
4May 11MI Vs KXIP
5May 12DD Vs RPS
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores