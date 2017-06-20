Deadly clashes erupt in Central African Republic despite ceasefire | Reuters

BANGUI Bodies lay in the streets and at least 35 people were wounded on Tuesday in fighting in a town in Central African Republic just a day after a peace deal was signed to end years of violence, aid workers and witnesses said.Clashes between rival militias erupted early in the morning in the town of Bria, around 580 km (360 miles) northeast of the capital Bangui, despite the agreement, which was signed in Rome on Monday and called for an immediate ceasefire.

"There are bodies strewn across the streets. There are also fires and looting of houses taking place," said one aid worker present in the town who asked not to be named for fear of reprisals.An official death toll was not immediately available, but medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said it was treating those wounded in the clashes, which pitted former Seleka rebel fighters against anti-balaka militias.

"Intense shooting started at 6 a.m. (0500 GMT) today. At 9:30 a.m. we already received 35 wounded at the hospital, mostly gunshot wounds," said Mumuza Muhindo Musubaho, MSF's project coordinator in Bria.

Thirteen of Central African Republic's 14 armed groups signed Monday's accord, which was brokered by the Roman Catholic Sant' Egidio peace group.Thousands have died and roughly a fifth of Central Africans have fled their homes amid the religious and ethnic conflict that broke out following the ouster of President Francois Bozize in 2013. (Reporting by Crispin Dembassa-Kette; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Hugh Lawson)

