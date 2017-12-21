Days after Nepal election, Narendra Modi holds telephonic talks with KP Oli, Prachanda

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held telephonic talks with top Nepalese leaders, including KP Sharma Oli, who is set to become the premier of the Himalayan nation, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The conversations were the first highest-level contact between the leaderships of the two countries after the Communist alliance of Oli and Prachanda swept the elections in Nepal a few days ago.

"I have just been informed that PM had a telephone conversation with KP Sharma Oli, Chairman Communist Party of Nepal (UML), Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda chairman CPN (MC) and Sher Bahadur Deuba, the present Prime Minister...Since this conversation took place just now, I do not have the details of what transpired in the meeting. At some stage, if there is something to share, we will do that," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

Nepal's Left alliance won 116 seats out of a total 165 under the first-past-the-post system while the ruling Nepali Congress bagged 23 seats in the country's recently concluded historic polls that many hope will bring the much-needed political stability to the Himalayan nation.

Oli's triumph is being widely seen as a victory for the pro-Chinese elements in Nepal.