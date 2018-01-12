Davos World Economic Forum: Donald Trump to send at least six Cabinet members, will advance his 'America First' agenda

Washington: US president Donald Trump is sending at least half a dozen of his cabinet members to participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos later in January.

Trump, who is likely to advance his "America First" agenda with world leaders at this year's WEF, would be the first sitting US president to attend the high-profile summit since Bill Clinton in 2000.

The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2018 would be held from 23 to 26 January in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, under the theme 'Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World'.

Trump's itinerary has not been announced yet.

In a statement, the White House said the delegation would be led by the Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Among other members of the presidential delegation are the Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Labour Secretary Alex Acosta, Energy Secretary Rick Perry, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, and Kirtstjen Nielson, Secretary of Homeland Security.

Other members of the delegation are Robert Lighthizer, United States Trade Representative; Thomas Bossert, presidential adviser for Homeland Security and Counter-terrorism; Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, USAID Administrator Mark Green; and Scott Gottlieb, Commissioner of Food and Drugs.

Mnuchin told reporters at the White House news conference he expects president Trump will talk about trade: reciprocal, free and fair trade. "We have obviously been very clear with the Chinese on the issue that we have with the trade deficit, making sure that US companies can compete fairly. And the president will talk a lot about his economic program and the impact on the global economy," Mnuchin said.

Later in a statement, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said the official delegation would also include Chief of Staff John Kelly, National Security Adviser HR McMaster, and Director of the National Economic Council Gary Cohn.