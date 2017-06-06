You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News
  3. Dalai Lama says all man-made problems in today's world are caused by unruly minds

Dalai Lama says all man-made problems in today's world are caused by unruly minds

WorldPTIJun, 06 2017 13:34:35 IST

Dharamshala: All man-made problems in today's world were due to unruly and undisciplined mind, Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama said in Dharamshala on Monday.

Dalai Lama. Reuters

Dalai Lama. Reuters

On the opening day of a three-day event in Dharamshala, he said, "It is important to know the workings of the mind. If you look at the world today, there are lots of killings due to disturbance of the mind."

"Then there are serious problems of disparity between the rich and the poor, and people being discriminated on the basis of their caste. But many people remain indifferent to this situation of others," the Dalai Lama said.

"Therefore, you have to find the means to overcome this from within and not seek some external solutions," he said.

The spiritual leader advised the youth to have faith and conviction in the Buddha's teaching through study, reflection and meditation.

The Dalai Lama started the introductory teaching on Buddhism, especially for the Tibetan youth at Tsuglagkhang, the main temple, just outside his residence in Mcleodganj.

President of the Tibetan government in exile Lobsang Sangay and other officials were also present.


Published Date: Jun 06, 2017 01:34 pm | Updated Date: Jun 06, 2017 01:34 pm

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 7PAK Vs SA
2Jun 8IND Vs SL
3Jun 9NZ Vs BAN
4Jun 10ENG Vs AUS
5Jun 11IND Vs SA
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores