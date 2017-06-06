Dalai Lama says all man-made problems in today's world are caused by unruly minds

Dharamshala: All man-made problems in today's world were due to unruly and undisciplined mind, Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama said in Dharamshala on Monday.

On the opening day of a three-day event in Dharamshala, he said, "It is important to know the workings of the mind. If you look at the world today, there are lots of killings due to disturbance of the mind."

"Then there are serious problems of disparity between the rich and the poor, and people being discriminated on the basis of their caste. But many people remain indifferent to this situation of others," the Dalai Lama said.

"Therefore, you have to find the means to overcome this from within and not seek some external solutions," he said.

The spiritual leader advised the youth to have faith and conviction in the Buddha's teaching through study, reflection and meditation.

The Dalai Lama started the introductory teaching on Buddhism, especially for the Tibetan youth at Tsuglagkhang, the main temple, just outside his residence in Mcleodganj.

President of the Tibetan government in exile Lobsang Sangay and other officials were also present.