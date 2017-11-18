Crowds boo, jeer as Zimbabwe's Mugabe motorcade leaves Harare residence | Reuters

HARARE (Reuters) - Crowds of Zimbabweans booed and jeered as President Robert Mugabe’s motorcade left his ‘Blue Roof’ residence in Harare on Saturday, a Reuters witness said. Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down take to the streets in Harare, Zimbabwe November 18, 2017. REUTERS/Philimon BulawayoIt was not clear whether Mugabe was in the motorcade, or where it was headed.

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.