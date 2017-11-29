Croatian PM Plenkovic regrets Praljak's death in The Hague | Reuters

ZAGREB (Reuters) - Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Wednesday he regretted the death of Slobodan Praljak, the wartime commander of Bosnian Croat forces who died after he drank poison in The Hague. Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic arrives for an EU Social Summit for Fair Jobs and Growth in Gothenburg, Sweden, November 17, 2017. TT News Agency/Jonas Ekstromer/via REUTERS “His act, which we regrettably saw today, mostly speaks about a deep moral injustice towards six Croats from Bosnia and the Croatian people ... We voice dissatisfaction and regret about the verdict,” Plenkovic said. Praljak drank poison seconds after a United Nations judges turned down his appeal against a 20-year sentence for war crimes against Bosnian Muslims.

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.