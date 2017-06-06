Courts are slow and political, extreme vetting must: Donald Trump renews calls for travel ban for 'certain dangerous countries'

You are here:
Jun, 06 2017

Washington: US President Donald Trump has renewed his call for a travel ban to protect Americans from "certain dangerous" countries after the latest terror attack in London. However, he did not name the countries he considers "dangerous".

On Monday night, Trump tweeted this out to his 31.6 million followers on Twitter

The president posted a series of tweets earlier on Monday morning, saying the Department of Justice should have pushed forces initial order rather than the "watered down, politically correct version" he submitted to the Supreme Court.

Trump's executive order with regard to travel ban for people coming from six Muslim majority countries - Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen - has been shot down by the US judiciary. Meanwhile, the White House ruled out a new executive order in this regard.

"Not that I'm aware of. But the President is going to continue taking aggressive steps every single day to protect the people in this country," said the White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary, Sarah Sanders.

File image of US President Donald Trump. AP

"The President is very focused on exactly what that order spells out, and that's protecting Americans, protecting national security. And he has every constitutional authority to do that through that executive order, and he maintains that and that position hasn't changed in the slightest," she said.

She said Trump cares about national security.

"He cares that we call it national security and that we take steps to protect the people of this country. It's real simple. Everybody wants to get into the labels and the semantics of it, but the bottom line is he’s trying to protect the citizens of this country," she said.

"The danger is extremely clear. The law is very clear. And the need for this executive order is very clear. And the President's priority in protecting the people is very clear. Full stop," Sanders said in response to a question.

On Saturday night, three knife-wielding attackers in fake suicide vests unleashed a terror rampage in the British capital, plowing a van into pedestrians on the iconic London Bridge before stabbing revellers in nearby Borough market, killing seven people.


Published Date: Jun 06, 2017

