Congo says 3 crew in military helicopter crash die after caught by rebels | Reuters

KINSHASA The Congolese army on Tuesday said armed fighters belonging to the former M23 rebel group had captured four crew members of a military helicopter which crashed in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo last week, and that three died after being tortured. The crew members had been seized alive and handed over to the M23 movement's military chief, Sultani Makenga, the army's General Leon Mushale told reporters in the eastern city of Goma.A representative of M23's political wing based in Uganda denied its fighters were in Congo.

(Reporting By Aaron Ross; editing by Richard Lough)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.