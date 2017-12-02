You are here:
Communist Party of China holds World Political Parties Dialogue in Beijing, Xi Jinping meets world leaders

WorldFP StaffDec, 02 2017 16:08:07 IST

The Communist Party of China (CPC) is holding a World Political Parties Dialogue in Beijing. The meeting was presided over by Xi Jinping. AP

Chinese president Xi Jinping and Myanmar’s state counsellor and foreign minister Aung San Suu Kyi touted their nations' close ties on Friday at the CPC dialogue. AP

It is the first time for the CPC is holding such a high-level meeting with various parties worldwide. AP

Xi said that the CPC has been in regular contact with over 400 political parties and political organisations from more than 160 countries and regions and this "circle of friends" is developing continuously. AP

Aung San Suu Kyiwho took office in 2015 after five decades of military dictatorship, gave a speech later during a meeting of world parties hosted by the Chinese Communist Party. AP

Xi Jinping on Friday met Cambodian prime minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen. Xi called Hun Sen a good and true friend of the CPC. AP

Published Date: Dec 02, 2017 04:08 pm | Updated Date: Dec 02, 2017 04:08 pm


