Comey will testify against Trump; White House braces for another bombshell

America is waiting for this head-on collision - James Comey, the FBI chief fired by Trump in May, will testify in Senate as early as next week on whether Donald Trump asked him to halt the FBI investigation into one of his top advisors and possible Russian meddling in the US Election 2016, multiple news outlets are reporting.

The White House has been plunged into turmoil by a string of stunning allegations against Trump, including that he may have obstructed justice by pressuring Comey.

"I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go," a Comey memo quotes Trump as saying, according to an explosive scoop by NYT.

"He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go," Trump allegedly said.

Whenever Comey does testify, it will be before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

In an Oval Office meeting with senior Russian officials soon after firing the FBI chief, Trump called Comey a "nut job" and said firing the intelligence chief had relieved "great pressure" on him.

"No politician in history, and I say this with great surety, has been treated worse or more unfairly," Trump said when the media got after the Comey bombshell with a vengeance, unleashing scoops by the dozen, courtesy the leaky vessels of Washington D.C.

Comey’s been cleared for takeoff by Trump’s latest adversary - Robert Mueller, reports NBC News.

Comey reportedly wrote detailed memos about his conversations with President Trump.

This is big and the timing couldn’t be worse for Trump - just back from his first foreign trip. Meanwhile, the embattled White House is scrambling to do damage control, creating a new rapid-fire communications unit to respond to the tidal wave of scandal and controversy engulfing the new Presidency.

Days before Trump left for the Middle East, the Comey bombshell hit and when he returns, the testimony that all of America is waiting for is threatening to happen all too soon for the White House.

The deepening tumult at home after his firing of Comey who was investigating Trump campaign’s possible ties to Russia has followed Trump across the ocean on his recent multi-nation journey. Now, those questions continue to chase him after his return.

Soon after Comey’s departure, the Justice Department appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to lead a federal investigation into allegations that Donald Trump's campaign collaborated with Russia to sway the 2016 election that put him in the White House.

CNN reports that Comey has discussed the boundaries of his testimony with Mueller, a colleague at the Justice Department and also a former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

"The Committee welcomes the testimony of former Director Comey, but does not have an announcement to make at this time," said Rebecca Glover, spokeswoman for Republican committee Chairman Richard Burr.